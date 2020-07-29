Latest Covid Numbers-Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Illinois Coronavirus case numbers saw a drop Tuesday, but deaths increased…especially outside of the Chicago metro area. The state announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of the disease, and 30 deaths. While half of those deaths were in Cook County, only 1 other came from the Chicagoland area.

Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients both fell. The daily positive infection rate fell slightly, while the rolling 7-day rate remained unchanged. The state’s overall positive infection rate stands at 6.74%.