Latest Homes Sales Report Released

KENOSHA, WI–While fewer homes are selling in Kenosha County, the price buyers are paying is higher than a year ago. That’s according to new numbers released by the Wisconsin Realtors Association for the month of November.

182 homes sold in the county last month, 14 less than in November 2017, and at a median price of more than 173-thousand dollars-up 5-point-9 percent. The price for those homes is up by nearly 10-thousand dollars on average than last year at this time.

Overall, home sales in Kenosha are up over 2-percent compared to last year. On the other hand, hand saw a big increase in November home sales-more than 19-percent more than in November 2017. 246 homes in Racine County sold last month but at a median price of 165-thousand dollars-which is stable from a year ago.