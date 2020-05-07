Latest: Kenosha County Tops 600 Covid-19 Cases; 15th Death Reported; Hospitalization Rate Low

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County now reports 610 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 39 cases since Tuesday. There are currently 22 hospitalizations, but Kenosha’s hospitalization rate of 13 percent is well below the state average of 19 percent.

Kenosha County reported another death which brings the county’s total to 15. No details about that death have been released. Local testing capacity is up as well with the county averaging 79 tests per day.

Kenosha County Division of Health Officer, Dr Jen Freiheit, says that most of the criteria limiting those who can be tested has been lifted.

Dr Freiheit says that some of the Badger Bounce Back criteria to reopen the state is being met.

County Health Officials are also working closely with local assisted living and long term care facilities to meet the governor’s goal of getting all such residents tested.