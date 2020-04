KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County now has 275 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 6 deaths have been reported. Wisconsin has more than 46-hundred cases and 242 deaths. While Kenosha’s numbers have been rising steadily, they are not as bad as in Lake, Racine, or Milwaukee counties.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that’s the good news.

Antaramian says that right now it’s best to take a conservative approach when it comes to reopening society.