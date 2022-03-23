Latest Zion Shooting Leaves One Person Injured

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say a recent rash of gunfire has continued in the city. The latest incident took place on Monday afternoon, when a 21-year-old male was shot in the leg. The victim was said to be sitting in his car when the incident took place. He was hospitalized for the gunshot wound, but is expected to recover. Police say another vehicle, and a nearby home were hit with stray bullets, but there were no additional injuries. No one has been arrested in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-23-22)