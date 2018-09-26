Lawmaker resigns leadership position, not office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Rob Brooks has resigned his position as assistant majority leader in the Wisconsin Assembly amid a call from Gov. Scott Walker that he resign from office.

Republican Assembly leaders issued a joint statement saying Brooks decided to leave his leadership position and it will remain vacant until after the November election.

Brooks, of Saukville, faces bipartisan condemnation for racist and sexual remarks he made to three fellow female legislators following a GOP caucus this summer.

Brooks has apologized for the comments, which he said were made “under the influence of alcohol.”

But Walker calls them “offensive and disrespectful” and says Brooks should resign his seat. He is running for re-election in November.