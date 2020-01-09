Lawmaker task force urges $10M for clean water initiatives

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan water pollution task force has released its recommendations to reduce contamination after a year’s worth of work.

The task force released 13 bills Wednesday that call for creating a new water policy office, increasing state funding for county conservation workers and increasing grants for well reconstruction or replacements.

The bills also would create grants for farmers who implement projects to reduce nitrate pollution and create a state position to help farmers rotate their crops to reduce run-off.

The task force created by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos estimates the bills call for $10 million in new spending.