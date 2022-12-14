Lawmakers Announce ‘Framework’ On Bill To Keep Government Open
December 13, 2022 8:47PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year say they’re reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown.
Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass a spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown.
The two chambers are expected this week to pass a short-term measure to keep the government running until Dec. 23, which should give negotiators time to complete work on the full-year spending bill.