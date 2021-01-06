Lawsuit Against Antioch For Alleged Illegal Phone Recordings

(Antioch, IL) A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Village of Antioch, Antioch Police and local officials. The suit, filed by a Wisconsin man, says the village and police have been unlawfully recording and using phone calls dating back to 2012.

The calls were said to be both incoming and outgoing calls from non-emergency lines. Village officials have not commented on the legal filing, including Mayor Larry Hanson who is named as one of several defendants.

Outside of class-action status, it’s unclear what kind of money is being sought in damages.