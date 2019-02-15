Lawsuit Filed Against Country Thunder

KENOSHA, WI–A lawsuit has been filed against Country Thunder alleging that the music festival does not provide enough security for its patrons. The suit stems from a 2015 incident in which a 16 year old girl was assaulted by a 20 year old Illinois man on the festival grounds.

While the charges against the man were eventually dismissed after he successfully completed probation, the girl’s mother says that the festival, it’s organizers, and producers should have known that numerous sexual assaults happened during the event.

According to records, 10 assaults happened during the 2015 festival. Among the items mentioned in the suit is the lack of adequate security and cell phone service so that victim’s could get in touch with help. The amount of damages sought in the suit is not specified.