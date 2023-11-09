Lawsuit Filed Over April Death of Toddler at Island Lake Day Care Center

(Island Lake, IL) An Island Lake day care center is being sued after a young child was injured earlier this year, and eventually died at a Chicago Hospital. The lawsuit says Lots of Tots Child Care was negligent in the April death of 23-month-old Calum Dudakiw-Warrick. The young boy was found unresponsive near a toy bin, and died four days later. Medical examiners ruled the manner of death to be “undetermined,” though homicide was never suspected. The situation was investigated by police and DCFS, but no criminal charges were filed. The lawsuit is seeking in excess of 50-thousand-dollars in damages.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-9-23)