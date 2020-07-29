Lawsuit Seeks $150M in ComEd Refunds After Bribery Scheme

Gavel

CHICAGO (AP) A class-action lawsuit is seeking $150 million in refunds from ComEd. The suit is targeting rate increases and benefits the utility received from Illinois as part of an alleged bribery scheme. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Cook County by three individuals and a Chicago-based company.

Prosecutors have said ComEd agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, though he hasn’t been charged with anything at this point.

The lawsuit alleges “rampant and widespread corruption” that “deprived ratepayers of vast sums of money.” ComEd officials say the company’s lobbying practices have been reformed.