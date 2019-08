Lawsuits Over EtO Emissions Gurnee, Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Four people have filed lawsuits against two companies in Lake County.

The lawsuits alleged that emissions from Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee and Medline in Waukegan, led to cancer diagnoses in either themselves or a family member.

The two businesses have recently received air testing for the substance known as ethylene oxide, a known cancer causing agent.

The four lawsuits were all filed separately, and each named both Lake County businesses.