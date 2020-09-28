Lawyer says officer thought Blake was trying to kidnap child

The lawyer for the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back says his client told investigators he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children. Brendan Matthews, the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey, told CNN that Sheskey also said Blake was holding a knife as he leaned into the SUV on Aug. 23 and that he opened fire because Blake “twisted his body toward” him. Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, said that the claim Blake was trying to kidnap his own child is “Gaslighting. Outright lies.”