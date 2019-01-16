Lawyers: Motive for Jayme kidnap to be revealed

Defense attorneys for a man accused of kidnapping a Wisconsin teen and fatally shooting her parents say his motivations will become clear as the case progresses.

Investigators believe Jake Thomas Patterson broke into 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ home near Barron in October, killed her parents and abducted the girl. He’s accused of holding her in a remote cabin for nearly three months before she escaped last week.

According to court documents, he told detectives he spotted Jayme getting on a school bus one day and decided he would take her.

Richard Jones and Charlie Glynn are Patterson’s public defenders. They told The Associated Press Wednesday that they know everyone wants to know why Jayme was abducted. Jones says “there will come a time in this proceeding when that question will be answered.”

They declined to comment on Patterson’s mental health.