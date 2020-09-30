LC Health Warns of Adult Volleyball “Outbreak”

(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announced 1,362 new positive Coronavirus tests, with 23 related deaths. Of those, 39 positives came from Lake County, but for the 5th straight day there were no recorded fatalities.

County health officials also warned residents of a potential large outbreak linked to adult volleyball at a Gages Lake area bar, where 14 people have tested positive after games last week. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use were up from Monday.

The state’s 7-day rolling positive infection rate fell to 3.6%, while Region 9 positivity (which includes both Lake and McHenry County) fell to 4.8%.