Legislators introduce bill to end Miller Park sales tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers are introducing a bill to end the sales tax that has funded Miller Park’s construction and maintenance at the end of the year.

Sens. Van Wangggard and Tim Carpenter along with Rep. Bob Wittke began circulating the bill for co-sponsors Friday.

Five southeastern Wisconsin counties have been subject to the 0.1 percent tax since 1996. The revenue goes toward retiring the $290 million construction debt as well as stadium maintenance.

The stadium district board hoped to retire the tax by 2014 but backed off that date in 2012 as the Great Recession took hold. A consultant’s report last year found the district should be able to end the tax by early 2020.

The stadium board’s executive director, Michael Duckett, didn’t immediately return a voicemail.