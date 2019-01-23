Lenny Palmer Interviews Michael Bell Listen as WLIP’s Lenny Palmer talks with activist Michael Bell and Mark Carras about their efforts to open a new investigation into the 2004 police shooting death Michael Bell Jr. https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/012319-LPS-MICHAEL-BELL.mp3 IF PLAYER DOES NOT LOAD, REFRESH THE PAGE SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 1/23/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/23/19 Closings, Cancellations, and Delays Wisconsin GOP moves to remove ‘retardation’ from state code Vos releases redistricting contract; $840K cost could rise Evers to deliver first State of the State speech