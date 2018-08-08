Lenny Palmer Talks Foxconn with “Talking Racine” By bill.lawrence | Aug 8, 2018 @ 11:48 AM Jim and George from the podcast “Talking Racine” joined Lenny for a detailed discussion on the Foxconn project in Mt. Pleasant. https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/Larry-Racine-8-8.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Democratic candidates for governor gather days before vote Kingfish Could Clinch Home Playoff Game Tonight WLIP K-Town Report 8/8/18 Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Foxconn Launches $1 Million “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” Competition Gov. Walker: ‘No value’ to visiting state prisons