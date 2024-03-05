Liberty University Will Pay $14 Million, The Largest Fine Ever Levied Under The Federal Clery Act

FILE - A sign marks the entrance to Liberty University, March 24, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty University has agreed to pay an unprecedented $14 million fine after the Christian school failed to disclose information about crimes that occurred on its Lynchburg campus, including those involving sexual assaults, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(Associated Press) – The U.S. Department of Education says Liberty University has agreed to pay an unprecedented $14 million fine after the large Christian school in Virginia failed to disclose information about crimes on campus.

Those crimes included sexual assault.

Liberty marketed itself as having one of the safest campuses.

The fine is by far the largest under the Clery Act, a federal law that requires universities to collect crime data and notify students of threats.

Before Tuesday, the largest Clery Act fine was $4.5 million against Michigan State.

That matter involved campus doctor Larry Nassar, who had molested elite gymnasts and other female athletes.