Libertyville Police Warn of Scams

(Libertyville, IL) Police in Libertyville are warning residents about a pair of scams making their way through the area.

The first involves people receiving debit cards claiming to have unemployment benefits from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, even if the person didn’t file for benefits.

Police say this may be an attempt at identity theft, or that ID theft has already taken place. Officials say monitor your credit and shred the card…or contact police if identity theft has taken place.

The other scam involves a letter pretending to be from a “Records Recovery Service” or “Local Records Office” offering copies of deeds for large sums of money.

Police say the Lake County Recorder of Deeds offers copies for a dollar a page, or free for seniors and veterans.