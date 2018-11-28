Life Found For Bradford Planetarium

KENOSHA, WI–There’s new life for the Bradford Planetarium. The Kenosha Unified School Board voted 6-1 to reject a measure that would have demolished the building In addition the board authorized $130,000 to restore the building. Todd Battle was the lone dissenting vote.

The board’s decision is a reversal of the district’s previous plan, which was to tear down the planetarium in an effort to make Bradford High School more energy efficient as part of a multi-building renovation plan which costs around 85 million dollars.

The Board was swayed in part by around a dozen people who spoke at last night’s meeting. Included in that number was a Bradford teacher and even an astronomer from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago who offered his assistance in restoring the facility.