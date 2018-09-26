Life Ring Recommendations Made

KENOSHA, WI–City officials have made their recommendation for the placement of life rings along Kenosha’s north and south piers. Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told three city committees this week that three life ring kiosks should be placed on the north pier-the first about 100 feet from the east end of the pier, another 300 feet from the end, and the third at 500 feet.

A life ring would be placed on the south pier and also farther north near the mouth of the Pike River. Warning signs will also be installed along with kiosks. Leipzig told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the life rings are going to be placed in the most hazardous places.

The south pier kiosk will be installed as soon as the city receives it. An agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers to place the life rings on the north pier is reportedly nearing completion.