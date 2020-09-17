Link Guilty Plea on False Tax Returns

(Chicago, IL) Just days after stepping down from his State Senate seat, Terry Link has pleaded guilty to a federal tax charge.

The veteran Democrat pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Chicago to a count of income tax evasion. The plea comes with the possibility of three years in prison, but it appears likely that Link will serve no time behind bars, because of his cooperation in another unspecified case.

Link has been connected to former State Representative Luis Arroyo, who was hit with charges in a bribery scheme, but Link has denied that connection.

The former legislator has a sentencing hearing set for March of 2021, his Senate successor is expected to be picked next month.