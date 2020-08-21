Link Stepping Down as LC Dem Leader

(Waukegan, IL) The leader of Lake County’s Democratic Party is stepping aside as a cloud of controversy continues to grow over him.

State Senator Terry Link says he will leave his leadership post on September 15th.

Link said that the decision had been a long time in the making, but political experts believe the choice was made for him when he was hit with federal charges for falsifying tax returns.

Some in the party want that resignation date moved up.

The long serving State Senator was also linked to a bribery scheme involving then State Rep. Luis Arroyo…though he hasn’t been charged in that case, and has denied his involvement. There are no indications that Link will step down from his seat in Springfield.