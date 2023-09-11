Listen: Alderman Calls For More State Support For Mental Health Services

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The State of Wisconsin needs to do more to support mental health services in places like Kenosha and elsewhere.

That’s according to at least one local official involved in the field. Kenosha alderman Jack Rose also serves as the president of the board for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Kenosha County.

He told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that while some state legislators say they support more funding for mental health services-it turns out to be only lip service.

