Listen: City to Launch New Single-Family Home Construction Program in August, Aiming for Greater Affordability

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The city plans to launch a program in August to build new single-family homes on city-owned lots.

City officials are still deciding which city-owned lots to use and how many homes to build.

Currently, city officials are using the starting point of $375,000 as an affordable home, though many believe this is too high.

The aim is to reduce construction costs to make these homes more affordable.

Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the focus is on infill housing on existing vacant lots.

Morrissey says the city continues work on agreement with the Kenosha Unified School District on taking ownership of recently shuttered school buildings such as in the McKinley Neighborhood.

You can listen to the full interview with City Administrator Morrissey here: