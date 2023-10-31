Listen: Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–It’s Halloween today and that means many communities-including the city of Kenosha-have trick or treating hours.

In Kenosha those hours are 4-7 PM. Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey says parents should remember the basics when it comes to going house to house.

Morrissey says he hopes that people take their time and use extra caution during Trick or Treat hours.

As to the age old worries about tampered treats Morrissey says you should check all treats before you eat them.

You can listen to the full interview with City Administrator Morrissey with WLIP’s Happenings Q and A-including updates on various projects and issues in the city here