Listen: Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman Lauds New Mental Health Plan

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is lauding a new plan that will allow for mental health patients that are involuntarily hospitalized to be cared for closer to home.

Kerkman signed a memorandum of understanding which was also approved by Pleasant Prairie this week.

The plan is for such patients to be transported to Lake Behavioral Hospital in Waukegan instead of being taken to a facility in Oshkosh.

Kerman told WLIP that has two benefits-one in saving time and money for the county and the other which allows families to be closer to their loved ones.

The city of Kenosha is expected to consider and pass the same measure at an upcoming common council meeting.

Listen to the full interview here.