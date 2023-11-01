Listen: Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman on WLIP

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman delivers the 2024 Budget Address on Oct. 3rd, 2023. (Kenosha County Submitted Photo)

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Finance Committee has approved the proposed 2024 budget out of committee.

It cleared the legislative hurdle on a unanimous vote.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told the WLIP Morning Show that after a public feedback session next week, the budget proposal will be up for final approval.

Kerkman says that earlier discussion sessions have led to smooth proceedings later in the process.

You can listen to the full interview with County Executive Kerkman here.