Listen: Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman
May 11, 2022 @ 2:00pm
Assembly Floor Session Tuesday September 28,2021. Photo by Joe Koshollek- Wisconsin State Legislature
Kenosha”s new County Executive joined Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete this week…
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/wlipam-17470-advanced.mp4
