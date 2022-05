Opening day for the Kenosha Kingfish is Monday-the first season for the team’s new owners. Mike Zoellner and Bill Fanning took the helm of the team during the offseason. Bill discussed the transfer of ownership with Wake Up Kenosha…

After the home opener against Kalamazoo on Monday, the Kingfish have games at Historic Simmons Field Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday next week. Tickets are available at kingfishbaseball.com