Listen: Kenosha Mayor on Downtown Needs; Uline Development; Highway 158 Expansion & More

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Multiple businesses in Downtown Kenosha are changing hands.

The most prominent has been Ashling on the Lough which will shut its doors for a rebranding this week.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that downtown needs one crucial factor to take the next steps in its development…housing.

Mayor Antaramian also gave an update on the timeline for development at the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, his vision for traffic flow with businesses such as Uline expanding in the city, and his thoughts on Microsoft’s proposed expansion in Mt Pleasant.

You can listen to the full interview here.