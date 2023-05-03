Listen: Kenosha Mayor Says Cities Should Be Allowed To Levy Sales Tax

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that a city sales tax would be a more efficient way for local communities to fund themselves.

Antaramian estimates that the city would raise anywhere from $11-$16 million under such a plan.

He told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the state government needs to get out of the local government’s way.

Antaramian would propose a .5 cent sales tax.

The mayor says that creating a city sales tax would allow the state to freeze shared revenue at current levels.

It would lessen the need to rely on funding referendums such as the one approved last year to hire 10 new police officers and six new firefighters.

Listen to the full interview with the mayor here.