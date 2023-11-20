Listen: Kenosha Police Chief Says Goal With Investigation Into Controversial Arrests Was Transparency

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s police chief says his goal in investigating two controversial use of force arrests was to be as transparent as possible.

Chief Patrick Patton told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that it took time for that transparency process to play out.

Chief Patton says that getting out ahead of the internal and then external investigations would have made an impartial decision more difficult.

Two of the officers-Michael Vences and Luke Courtier-received extra training and temporary suspensions after the investigation.

The couple that was arrested-Jermelle English and Shanya Boyd-face misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident.

A hearing in their cases is set for February.

You can listen to the full interview with Chief Patton here.