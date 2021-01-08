Events
Listen-Lennyland with Details of Double Homicide 1/8/21
Jan 8, 2021 @ 11:00am
Pete and Lenny discuss the details of a disturbing double homicide in Kenosha this week.
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pete-Lenny-Homicide-1-8.mp3
