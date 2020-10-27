Events
Listen: Lip Off Podcast 10/26/2020
Oct 27, 2020 @ 9:13am
Dan recaps the weekend in pro football while Pete talks about what news organizations can do to be more transparent…plus listener calls!
Listen here:
