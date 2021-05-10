Events
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community Calendar
Studio East
Kenosha WX
WLIP Sports
What’s Up!
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete
WLIP Podcasts
Listen: One Man’s Opinion w/Steve Casey 5/10/21
May 10, 2021 @ 9:32am
Steve talks about the new city parks plan…
Hear the interview here:
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/wlipam-9679-advanced.mp4
Kenosha's Radio Station
Events
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community Calendar
Studio East
Kenosha WX
WLIP Sports
What’s Up!
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON