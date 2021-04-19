Listen: Suspect in Somers House shooting ID’d

The Kenosha County Sheriffs’ Department has identified a suspect from the Somers House Tavern shooting that occurred early Sunday. WLIP’s Emily Jacobs has more.

Today at 1 :30pm Sheriff Beth will be holding a press conference regarding the investigation and subsequent charging of Vinson.

The press conference will take place at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building.

Sheriff Beth reminds anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this investigation to contact the Sherifls Department at (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.