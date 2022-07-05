Breaking News
One killed in Kenosha overnight shooting
K-Town Report Web Edition
WLIP Featured
Listen: WLIP K-Town Report 7/5/22
Jul 5, 2022 @ 8:58am
Tim Vander Tuuk has the latest from the WLIP newsroom…
https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/wlipam-18655-advanced.mp4
