Listening sessions held on opioid epidemic in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State officials have come up with a list of recommendations on how to respond to the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin after holding a series of listening sessions and hearing from those who have struggled with addiction.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services report that resulted from those sessions says the state needs more places for people who are addicted to opioids to get treatment, more availability of overdose treatments and a willingness to address the root causes of addiction.

The state is due to receive more than $400 million in funding from the settlement of a multistate lawsuit against four pharmaceutical companies.