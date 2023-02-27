Join WLIP’s Lenny Palmer on Fridays For Lite n’ Up with Lenny at a different local establishment. There will be great food, drink specials, prizes, contests and more! At each stop 5 more people will qualify for the Grand Prize: A 4 day Caribbean cruise to Cozumel courtesy of Byrnes Northpoint Travel. Schedule: 3/17- Mariahs 3/24- Swedish-American Club 3/31- Rumors 24 Lounge 4/7- K-Tap 4/14- Johnny’Z Pour House 4/21- BBQ Productions 4/28- Angry Dan’s 5/5- Fec’s 5/12- open 5/19- Champions 5/26- open 6/2- open 6/9- open 6/16- K-Tap 6/23- Union Park Tavern 6/30- BBQ Productions 7/7- Mariahs 7/14- Johnny’Z Pour House 7/21- Rumors 24 Lounge 7/28- Swedish American Club Credit: CJW Miller Credit: Byrnes Northpoint Travel