Lite n’ Up With Lenny

February 27, 2023 8:35AM CST
Join WLIP’s Lenny Palmer on Fridays For Lite n’ Up with Lenny at a different local establishment. There will be great food, drink specials, prizes, contests and more!

At each stop 5 more people will qualify for the Grand Prize:

A 4 day Caribbean cruise to Cozumel courtesy of Byrnes Northpoint Travel.

Schedule:

3/17- Mariahs

3/24- Swedish-American Club

3/31- Rumors 24 Lounge

4/7- K-Tap

4/14- Johnny’Z Pour House

4/21- BBQ Productions

4/28- Angry Dan’s

5/5- Fec’s

5/12- open

5/19- Champions

5/26- open

6/2- open

6/9- open

6/16- K-Tap

6/23- Union Park Tavern

6/30- BBQ Productions

7/7- Mariahs

7/14- Johnny’Z Pour House

7/21- Rumors 24 Lounge

7/28- Swedish American Club

