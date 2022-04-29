      Weather Alert

Little Change in Gas Prices on Both Sides of State Line

Apr 29, 2022 @ 11:00am

(Chicago, IL)  Gas price changes were all over the board over the past week on both sides of the state line. In Illinois, AAA says the average gallon of gas stands at $4.39, one penny cheaper than this time last week, but still 25-cents higher than the national average. Lake County went up one penny from last week and is currently averaging $4.37. In Wisconsin, prices went up for the 2nd straight week as well, sitting at $3.88 a gallon, 3 cents higher than last week, but 26-cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County actually fell a penny from last week’s prices and currently sits at $3.92.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-29-22)

