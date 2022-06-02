Local Baseball Round-Up: Lancers Advance: Tremper; Central Host Regional Final; Kingfish Lose on the Road

Image of a baseball catcher ready to catch baseball. He is wearing unbranded generic baseball uniform. The game takes place on outdoor baseball stadium. The stadium is made in 3D.

High School Baseball…The St Joe’s Lancers are Regional Champs once again with a 13-1 win over Shoreland Lutheran in 5 innings. The Lancers head to the Sectional Semis next week against Brookfield Academy.

In Division 1…the Tremper Trojans host Union Grove in the Regional Final game this afternoon. We’ll have it for you here on WLIP…coverage begins at 4:15 PM.

On the other side of the bracket the Westosha Central Falcons host Lake Geneva Badger. The winners today will play in the Sectionals on Tuesday at Bradford.