Local Basketball: Carthage Men Advance, Women Eliminated; WIAA Girls Tournament Underway
February 22, 2023 6:33AM CST
credit: Alpha Images
By Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–High School Basketball: WIAA Girls Tournament D2: Westosha Central wins over Waukesha North 54-39. They are at Elkhorn Friday.
Wilmot drops one to Fort Atkinson 73-66.
In D3: Shoreland Lutheran tops East Troy on the road 57-46. They play at St Augustine Prep Friday.
D4-St Joe’s Lancers advance with a 63-43 win over Ozaukee.
They play at Living Word Lutheran on Friday in the Regional Semi-final.
College BB…The Carthage Firebird men advanced in the CCIW Tournament 74-69.
They play North Park on Friday at Wheaton.
The season ends for the Lady Firebirds as they fall to Augustana 68-50.