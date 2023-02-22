Local Basketball: Carthage Men Advance, Women Eliminated; WIAA Girls Tournament Underway

credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–High School Basketball: WIAA Girls Tournament D2: Westosha Central wins over Waukesha North 54-39. They are at Elkhorn Friday.

Wilmot drops one to Fort Atkinson 73-66.

In D3: Shoreland Lutheran tops East Troy on the road 57-46. They play at St Augustine Prep Friday.

D4-St Joe’s Lancers advance with a 63-43 win over Ozaukee.

They play at Living Word Lutheran on Friday in the Regional Semi-final.

College BB…The Carthage Firebird men advanced in the CCIW Tournament 74-69.

They play North Park on Friday at Wheaton.

The season ends for the Lady Firebirds as they fall to Augustana 68-50.