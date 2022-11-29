Local GOP Elects New Leadership

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Republican Party is under new leadership.

Matt Augustine is the new chair of the party while County Board Supervisor Zach Stock takes over as recording secretary.

Six of the party’s former local leadership resigned in recent months.

While no specific reasons for the mass resignation have been revealed, published reports this week indicated a growing split between the members over items such as election integrity and alleging that some local elected Republicans are republicans in name only.