Local Law Enforcement Working on Priorities For Reform

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—As local law enforcement officials continue to respond to protests against the excessive use of police force that have sprung up locally and nationwide, questions remain as to how reforms will take shape.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that many factors will come into play.

Given that resources would be needed to implement reforms, Smetana says now would be the wrong time to cut police funding.

Smetana says his department has channels to report complaints against an officer and the department follows up with citizens after interacting with an officer to receive feedback.