Local Leaders Issue Call to Action on Internet Speed Tests

By Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Local leaders are putting out a call to action to test your internet speeds.

Residents and businesses are asked to take the internet speed test through the county’s website.

Reports of slow speeds may allow for local providers to qualify for aid to improve the county’s broadband system.

The test takes less than a minute but must be done while connected to Wifi or local internet and not cellular or personal hotspot connections.

Paris Town Chairman John Holloway told WLIP that the hope is to gather data on where speeds can be improved.

