Local Officials Balance Health; Economy in Reopening Discussions

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha officials continue to work on plans for reopening the local economy while continuing to fight the Coronavirus. And finding that balance continues to be the biggest challenge. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that all Kenosha County Municipalities are working with county officials on plan.

The mayor says that despite how the situation is usually framed, he feels that a balance between keeping people healthy-and employed-can be accomplished.

Governor Tony Evers Safer at Home Order expires May 26th. Kenosha is not projected to see its peak of COVID-19 cases until June 3rd.