Kenoshans will have a variety of local races on today’s ballot along with a statewide race for Wisconsin Supreme Court, and a question asking if crime victims and their families should be given more rights. In Kenosha, every aldermanic and County Board Supervisor seat is up, although not every race is contested. There is also a race to fill two seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board. You can see what’s on your ballot and find your polling place by logging on to myvote.wi.gov